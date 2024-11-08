Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Fri Nov 8, 2024 12:11 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 12:22 PM

Salahuddin ‘embracing challenge’ to empower local coaches

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

With his recent appointment as Bangladesh's senior assistant coach, Mohammad Salahuddin is determined to create a legacy that could reshape the role of local coaches in national cricket.

Salahuddin, who is set to begin his work with the national team on their tour of the West Indies in November, previously served as assistant coach and fielding coach for the Tigers from 2006 to 2010.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The main reason for my new involvement is that for a long time, I've been hearing that 'the board will give local coaches a platform,'" Salahuddin said via a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) video posted today, expressing his long-held hope to see homegrown talent in leadership roles on the international stage.

Following Salahuddin's appointment, BCB president Faruque Ahmed affirmed, "It is time to integrate more capable Bangladeshi coaches into the system." For Salahuddin, however, this position represents much more than a coaching role -- it is a chance to foster confidence within Bangladesh's coaching community and to demonstrate their potential to excel at the highest levels.

"If I can show them the way, even if it's for a limited period, that our local coaches can also do well at this level, it will increase the board's trust in future coaches, as well as the public's faith in them," added the former Singapore coach, who is one of the most successful local coaches, having won multiple Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League titles. .

"Additionally, it will boost the coaches' own confidence, showing that we too can perform well on the international stage.

"A significant responsibility has fallen on me to pave the way for our coaches. I am embracing this as a challenge," he said.

