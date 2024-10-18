'They're not murderers': Salahuddin calls for compassion in Shakib's case

Prominent local coach Mohammad Salahuddin vented his deep frustration over the harshness of public judgment surrounding Shakib Al Hasan, who is unable to bid farewell to Test cricket at home due to public outrage stemming from his association with the recently ousted Awami League government and his apathetic stance during the student-led July Uprising.

Although Salahuddin did not explicitly single out Shakib in his Facebook post, it is understood to be about the 37-year-old ace all-rounder, who had expressed his desire to play his swansong Test in the first of two Tests against South Africa, beginning on 21 October in Mirpur.

"I've never felt so much anger or resentment towards the country or its people, but today, for some reason, I do. Don't we, as humans, ever make mistakes ourselves?" wrote Salahuddin, who had mentored Shakib and other icons of the country.

Fans of Shakib Al Hasan stage a protest against mob culture, demanding safety for the cricketer, outside Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on October 18, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Salahuddin highlighted the player's 17 years of service to the country, a legacy that has earned Bangladesh global respect. "Now, they won't be able to step onto the field. But not everyone will see the tears they shed," he lamented.

Salahuddin also emphasised the charitable work done by the cricketer. "Do you know how many people they've helped provide food and clothing for? How many helpless people they've arranged treatment for?" he said, urging the public to embrace forgiveness, while pointing out the sacrifices these players have made for their country.

"Today, they've become enemies because they didn't post a status? Did you see when Mashrafe fought for the country after five surgeries? Or when Shakib bowled with a fractured finger? When Tamim batted with one hand, who was that for?

"Everyone loves their country in some way or another... they haven't harmed anyone; they've only helped. They are not murderers."