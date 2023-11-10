Rangpur’s Tanbir smashes 169

Rangpur Division skipper Akbar Ali's 179-run knock was followed by fellow batter Tanbir Hayder's 169 as they were bundled out for 435 against Dhaka Metro on Day 2 of their National Cricket League fixture at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Friday.

Tanbir added 90 runs to his overnight tally of 79 to help Rangpur past 400. Two wickets from Rangpur's Mahmudul Hasan reduced Metro to three down for 105 later in the day and they still trail by 330 runs.

Khulna Division skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan scored an unbeaten 110-ball 106, laced with 14 fours and two sixes, to help his side take a 187-run lead against Chattogram Division at the Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi.

Chattogram, who started the day on 51 for the loss of two, lost eight wickets on the day and were bundled out for 189 before Khulna raced off to 221 for four, with Sohan and Afif Hossain -- unbeaten on 57 runs -- at the crease.

At the Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura, Barishal Division took a 130-run lead, finishing the day on 125 for the loss of six after bundling out Rajshahi Division for 191.

Barishal's Fazle Mahmud remained unbeaten on 42 and will be the key to extending his side's lead but will have to be wary of Rajshahi's Taijul Islam, who scalped a fifer and will be hungry for more in a low-scoring affair.

Things look bleak for Sylhet Division as they slumped to 172 for the loss of six in reply to Dhaka Division's 266, meaning they still trail by 94 runs.

Earlier, Mahidul Islam's 106-run knock helped Dhaka to 266.