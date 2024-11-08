Ebadot set for return to cricket tomorrow

Pacer Ebadot Hossain is set to return to competitive cricket after 16 months when he represents league-leaders Sylhet Division in a fourth-round match of the National Cricket League against Khulna Division at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Cox's Bazar tomorrow.

The 30-year-old pacer has been out of competitive cricket since suffering an ACL injury during Bangladesh's ODI series against Afghanistan on July 8 last year.

The pacer went under the knife in August last year and following a long rehabilitation, is set to return to the field tomorrow, confirmed Sylhet head coach Rajin Saleh.

"Ebadot will play for us on Saturday, replacing pacer Abu Jayed, who has an injury issue," Rajin told The Daily Star yesterday.

Meanwhile, Rajin said that they are planning one game at a time in the competition and not looking too far ahead as they still have four matches left in the league. Sylhet have won two matches and drew the other one to maintain top position in the eight-team table.

"We aren't thinking about the championship yet. We are going one match at a time. Hopefully we will continue our form in the next games as well," Rajin added.

Meanwhile, at the main stadium in Cox's Bazar, Chattogram Division will take on Barishal Division while Rangpur Division will face Rajshahi Division in Khulna. Dhaka Division will vie against second-placed Dhaka Metro in Sylhet in the other match.

Chattogram, Barishal and Dhaka Divisions are yet to win any matches in the NCL so far.