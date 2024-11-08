Cricket
Star Sports Report
Fri Nov 8, 2024 07:58 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 08:28 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Ebadot set for return to cricket tomorrow

Star Sports Report
Fri Nov 8, 2024 07:58 PM Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 08:28 PM
Ebadot Hossain and Mahmudullah Riyad recently. Photo: BCB

Pacer Ebadot Hossain is set to return to competitive cricket after 16 months when he represents league-leaders Sylhet Division in a fourth-round match of the National Cricket League against Khulna Division at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Cox's Bazar tomorrow.

The 30-year-old pacer has been out of competitive cricket since suffering an ACL injury during Bangladesh's ODI series against Afghanistan on July 8 last year.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The pacer went under the knife in August last year and following a long rehabilitation, is set to return to the field tomorrow, confirmed Sylhet head coach Rajin Saleh.

"Ebadot will play for us on Saturday, replacing pacer Abu Jayed, who has an injury issue," Rajin told The Daily Star yesterday.

Meanwhile, Rajin said that they are planning one game at a time in the competition and not looking too far ahead as they still have four matches left in the league. Sylhet have won two matches and drew the other one to maintain top position in the eight-team table.

"We aren't thinking about the championship yet. We are going one match at a time. Hopefully we will continue our form in the next games as well," Rajin added.

Meanwhile, at the main stadium in Cox's Bazar, Chattogram Division will take on Barishal Division while Rangpur Division will face Rajshahi Division in Khulna. Dhaka Division will vie against second-placed Dhaka Metro in Sylhet in the other match.

Chattogram, Barishal and Dhaka Divisions are yet to win any matches in the NCL so far.

Related topic:
Ebadot HossainNational Cricket LeagueNCLACL injury
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ebadot limps off with injury-scare

1y ago

BCB beep-ing to the right beat

5y ago

Tamim not concerned with lack of runs from Liton, Miraz

1y ago

NCL not a ‘picnic league’

1m ago

Ebadot hopes current pacers leave legacy behind

7m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সম্প্রীতির দেশ গঠনে একে অপরের সহযোগিতায় এগিয়ে আসুন: সেনাপ্রধান

জাতীয় বৌদ্ধ ধর্মীয় মহাসম্মেলন উপলক্ষে আজ শুক্রবার ঢাকার মেরুল বাড্ডায় আন্তর্জাতিক বৌদ্ধ বিহার পরিদর্শন করেন সেনাপ্রধান।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

শিল্পী এবং বুদ্ধিজীবী এই বিষয়টার মধ্যে আদতে কোনো পার্থক্য নেই: কৃষ্ণকলি

২২ মিনিট আগে