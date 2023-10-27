Shuvo ton sees Sylhet dominate against Rangpur

Shamsur Rahman Shuvo hit 160 in the National Cricket League's third round as Sylhet Division dominated proceedings against Rangpur Division in a Tier 1 game at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna yesterday.

Carrying on from an overnight score of 267 for four, Sylhet posted 415 all out as Shuvo and Tawhidul Islam produced a 180-run stand for the fifth wicket. Shuvo hit 15 fours and two sixes during his 252-ball 160 while Tawhidul struck 62 off 203 deliveries. Rangpur pacer Asadullahill Galib bagged a fifer for 107 runs.

Sylhet pacers Syed Khaled Ahmed, Abu Jayed Rahi and Rejaur Rahman Raja asserted Sylhet's dominance with the ball, sharing six wickets between themselves with Khaled bagging three for 39 and Rahi scalping two for 22. Tanbir Hayder's unbeaten 50 saw Rangpur reach 114 for six at stumps.

At Sylhet Academy Ground, Chattogram Division's Shykat Ali bagged two more wickets on Day Two to complete a five-wicket haul for 38 runs as Rajshahi Division's innings ended on 309 in a Tier 2 game.

Parvez Hossain Emon struck 53 at the top before Mominul Haque and Yasir Ali strung together a 110-run stand for the fourth wicket. Yasir departed for 48 while Mominul missed out on a ton, departing to Rajshahi skipper Taijul Islam, out bowled after a 115-ball 88 laced with eight fours. Chattogram reached 309 for five with Shamim Hossain and Irfan Shukkur at the crease at stumps.

At Bogura's Shaheed Chandu Stadium, a lower-order fightback from Moin Khan at number eight ensured that Barishal reached 221 in their first innings against Khulna Division in a Tier 2 match. Moin scored 76 during a 98-run stand with No 10 Kamrul Islam Rabbi, who scored 30 off 103 deliveries. Following the exchange, Khulna once more struggled with the bat. Nurul Hasan struck a team-high 45 before he was run out as Khulna reached 122 for six at close with a 43-run lead.

No play was possible on Day Two as well at Cox's Bazar in the Tier 1 game between Dhaka Metro and Dhaka Division.