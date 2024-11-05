Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi register victories

Sylhet, Khulna and Rajshahi Divisions won their respective third-round fixtures of the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL) on Tuesday while the other fixture between Chattogram and Dhaka ended in a draw.

At the Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura, Sylhet, who resumed on 51 for two on the final day, reached 192-6 to clinch a four-wicket win over Rangpur and climbed to the top of the points table with two wins and a draw in three rounds.

Nightwatchman Rejaur Rahman Raja top-scored for Sylhet with 59, sharing two crucial partnerships of 56 and 50 runs respectively with Pinak Ghosh (42) and Amite Hasan (37 not out).

However, Rangpur pacer Mukidul Islam Mugdho (3-55) reduced Sylhet to 160-6 from 156-3, but Amite's unbeaten 32-run stand with Asadulla Al Galib (23 not out) ensured Sylhet the victory.

At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Khulna off-spinner Mahedi Hasan (5-88) claimed his second five-for of the contest to trigger a batting collapse for Dhaka Metro, who lost their last six wickets for just 24 runs to get bowled out for 372 runs in their second innings after having resumed on 297-4.

Chasing a target of 207 runs, Imrul Kayes (83 not out), Anamul Haque Bijoy (71) and Amit Majumder (41 not out) made meaningful contributions to guide Khulna to 209-1 in just 35 overs to complete a nine-wicket win over Dhaka Metro, ending Dhaka's winning streak.

Meanwhile, at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi's left-arm spinner Sunzamul Islam claimed 6-40 to help his side bowl Barishal out for 137 runs in their second innings after they resumed on 10 without loss.

Chasing 68 runs for victory, Rajshahi reached the target losing four wickets for their first win in the competition.

At Cox's Bazar Academy Ground, Dhaka Division, who resumed the day on 281 for four, made 401 runs in their first innings to take a 40-run lead against Chattogram Division.

Mahidul Islam Ankon -- who recently debuted in the second Test against South Africa in Chattogram– was dismissed for 99 on the day's second ball to miss out on an opportunity to score back-to-back hundreds in the NCL. Another overnight unbeaten batter, Taibur Rahman, made 61 runs.

Chattogram reached 124-4 before both teams agreed on a stalemate.

The fourth round matches will start on November 9.