NCL rescheduled to start on October 19

The 26th edition of the National Cricket League 2024-25 has been deferred by five days to October 19 from October 14.

"The tournament has been rescheduled due to the current rainy weather. Now it will get underway on October 19," a Bangladesh Cricket Board official, who is aware of the development, told The Daily Star yesterday, adding that the matches of the eight-team first-class tournament will take place at eight different venues across the country.

Earlier, it was announced that the NCL format would change this year, adopting a single round-robin format. Previously, the competition featured a two-tier system, with the top four teams in tier-1 and the bottom four in tier-2, playing a double-league format.

The upcoming edition faces another title sponsor blank, with organisers struggling to secure a sponsor for the third consecutive year -- this time due to economic turmoil, according to a long-time sponsor official.