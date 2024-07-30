Mushfiqur, Mominul to tour Pakistan with Bangladesh A

Experienced campaigners Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque will feature for Bangladesh A in the opening four-day match of the upcoming two-match series against their Pakistani counterparts.

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday announced separate squads for its forthcoming Pakistan tour, where they will also play three one-day matches against the same opposition following the four-day series.

Apart from the senior duo, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, and Nayeem Hasan, who are expected to be part of Bangladesh's Test team for the two-match series against Pakistan in late August, are named in the opening four-day match squad.

However, these six cricketers weren't named in the second match squad as they will join the remaining members of the national team in Pakistan, who will travel to Pakistan on August 17, after the first four-day game, scheduled for August 10-13.

Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali Anik, Towhid Hridoy, and Mohammad Saifuddin will replace these six cricketers in the second four-day game, scheduled to be held on August 17-20. Meanwhile, Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain will join the rest of the members of the one-day squad for the three-match series, scheduled on August 23, 25, and 27 respectively.

"Our A team matches work to our advantage in those regards since we will also have New Zealand and South Africa and even West Indies… When these matches take place, we will understand more," national selector Abdur Razzak told reporters at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

"International cricket goes on in its own flow so if we can arrange these matches in-between it will be easier for us to form teams. If we need a young player or someone who has played for the national team before or if those who are playing require practice in a competitive setup, the A team's matches are important in those regards," he added.

All the matches of the series will be held in Islamabad. Bangladesh A will fly to Pakistan on August 6. The series will be a preparational series for Bangladesh ahead of their two-match Test series against Pakistan.

The first Test in Rawalpindi will take place on August 21-25 while Karachi will host the second Test on August 30-September 3. The series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

1st four-day squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, and Ruyel Miah.

2nd four-day squad: Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruyel Miah, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali Anik, Tawhid Hridoy, and Mohammad Saifuddin.

One-day squad: Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mosaddek Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruyel Miah, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali Anik, Tawhid Hridoy, and Mohammad Saifuddin.