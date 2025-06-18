BCB to felicitate inaugural Test members

Cricket
Wed Jun 18, 2025 08:44 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 09:38 PM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will accord a reception to its inaugural Test members on June 26 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium to mark the 25th anniversary of receiving Test status.

Apart from the players and officials of the inaugural Test, players who have so far represented Bangladesh in the elite format are also likely to be invited during a centralised programme titled 'Bangladesh's 25 years in Test Cricket Celebration'.

"Alongside the reception, they [inaugural Test players and officials] will have an interaction with the media where they will share memories of the inaugural Test. Those who are available will be invited to the event. There might be more programmes like short musical or cultural shows during the event," AEM Kawser, BCB's game development manager, told The Daily Star on Wednesday.

Kawser added that they will also have an U-12 Cricket Carnival across 64 districts and five divisional headquarters, which will be part of the celebration and it will take place between June 21 and 25.

"The U-12 Cricket Carnival will take place in 64 districts, which will be part of the main programme. Six-a-side matches among six teams in both boys' and girls' categories, parents' interaction, quiz and fun activities will take place there which will be organised by respective district sports associations.

"In five divisional headquarters, similar type of programmes will be initiated and those will be organised by the board centrally," he added.

