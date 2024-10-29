Naeem and Co grind out draw for Rangpur

Rangpur Division remained second in the NCL standings after the second round following a draw against Dhaka Division on Day Four at BKSP Ground 3 on Tuesday.

Rangpur were 101 for five in the 57th over but Naeem Islam played a heroic knock under pressure, notching 75 off a whopping 246 deliveries. Tanbir Hayder helped close down one end, remaining unbeaten on 21 off 126 deliveries. After Naeem's dismissal, Rishad Hossain scored an unbeaten 19 off 58 deliveries to help seal the draw as Rangpur reached 165 for seven in 101 overs in their second innings. Earlier, Rangpur had managed 253 in the first innings before Dhaka had posted 327 in the first innings.

Suvagata Hom was the pick of the Dhaka bowlers with two wickets for 18 runs in 16 overs. Salauddin Sakil and Anamul Haque also grabbed two wickets each. Day 1 of the four-day match had seen no play due to wet outfield.

In another drawn second round game at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Barishal opener Abdul Mazid hit 134 while Mohammad Salman got 73 as they reached 287 for three against Khulna Division.

Earlier, Khulna had declared their first innings at 408 for nine.

Sylhet Division and Dhaka Metro had earlier won their respective matches in the second round as Sylhet remained top of the standings.