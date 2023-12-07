Rain plays spoilsport in Tigresses' second South Africa T20I

Bad weather forced a no result in the second and penultimate T20I between Bangladesh and South Africa in Kimberley on Wednesday.

Only eight deliveries could be bowled after the home side sent the Tigresses in to bat. Bangladesh lost the wicket of Shamima Sultana and were seven for one before rain turned conditions at the Diamond Oval unplayable.

The result puts a series defeat out of the equation for the Nigar Sultana Joty-led side, who earned a historic 13-run win in the series opener, sealing their maiden win over the Proteas at their own backyard.

The two teams next meet on Friday at the same venue.