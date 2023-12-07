Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Thu Dec 7, 2023 12:34 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 12:54 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Rain plays spoilsport in Tigresses' second South Africa T20I

Star Sports Desk
Thu Dec 7, 2023 12:34 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 12:54 AM
Photo: BCB

Bad weather forced a no result in the second and penultimate T20I between Bangladesh and South Africa in Kimberley on Wednesday.

Only eight deliveries could be bowled after the home side sent the Tigresses in to bat. Bangladesh lost the wicket of Shamima Sultana and were seven for one before rain turned conditions at the Diamond Oval unplayable.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The result puts a series defeat out of the equation for the Nigar Sultana Joty-led side, who earned a historic 13-run win in the series opener, sealing their maiden win over the Proteas at their own backyard.

Shorna's Fifer Powers Tigresses to T20I Victory against SA
Read more

Shorna scripts historic win over SA

The two teams next meet on Friday at the same venue.    

Related topic:
Bangladesh Women's Cricket team
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Our importance increased massively’

Tigresses start series against India with defeat

‘A respectable step forward’

BCB announces women’s squad for South Africa tour

3w ago
Watching, loving, playing cricket as a woman

Watching, loving, playing cricket as a woman

2w ago
নরসিংদী
|রাজনীতি

আ. লীগ নেতা বললেন ‘নৌকার লোক পালানোর সুযোগ পাবে না’

স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থী ও জেলা আওয়ামী লীগের যুগ্ম সাধারণ সম্পাদক কামরুজ্জামান কামরুলের পক্ষে প্রচারে নেমে আজ বুধবার বিকেলে এক মতবিনিময় সভায় এ কথা বলেন তিনি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আরও ১১০ ইউএনও, ৩৩৮ ওসিকে বদলির প্রস্তাব ইসিতে

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification