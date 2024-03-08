Pathirana ruled out of 3rd Bangladesh T20I

Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana was ruled out from the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Saturday due to injury.

Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed on Facebook on Friday that the 21-year-old suffered a Grade 1 hamstring injury on his left leg during the second T20I at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday and will not be in contention for the series decider on Saturday.

Pathirana conceded 56 runs and took one wicket from his four overs in the first match in Sylhet which the victors clinched by three runs but despite a strong comeback in the second match that saw him return two wickets for 28 runs, he couldn't help his team to victory as the hosts cruised to a comprehensive eight-wicket series-levelling win.