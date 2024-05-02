Cricket
AFP, Mumbai
Thu May 2, 2024 09:57 PM
Last update on: Thu May 2, 2024 10:03 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Pandya vital for India's T20 World Cup campaign: Agarkar

AFP, Mumbai
Thu May 2, 2024 09:57 PM Last update on: Thu May 2, 2024 10:03 PM
PHOTO: AFP

Under-fire Hardik Pandya was a vital element of India's Twenty20 World Cup campaign, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said Thursday, defending the star all-rounder's inclusion after a patchy IPL season.

Pandya was named as vice-captain earlier this week for next month's showpiece 20-over tournament, jointly hosted by the United States and West Indies, with veteran Rohit Sharma leading the squad.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He replaced Rohit as captain of Mumbai Indians in this year's Indian Premier League but has been relentlessly booed by crowds after failing to match the form of his popular successor.

"He's come after a long-ish layoff... The hope is that he keeps building on that form," Agarkar said.

PHOTO: AFP

"We know what he brings, how much balance he gives to the team. I don't think there's a replacement for the things that he can do as a cricketer at the moment, especially when it comes to the way he bowls," he added.

"It will give Rohit options to play different combinations."

The tournament will mark the return of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for his first international matches since a horror car crash 16 months ago, after impressing with his reinstatement as Delhi Capitals captain in the IPL.

Fellow wicketkeeper K.L. Rahul was left out to make way for Pant, with Agarkar stressing the need for the squad to retain more middle-order batting options.

"K.L. is a terrific player. We all know that. The thing we are obviously looking at is guys who bat in the middle," Agarkar said.

At the moment, K.L. is batting at the top... Rishabh is batting at five for Delhi," he added.

"That was more the thinking. It wasn't whether K.L. is better or these guys are better. It's about the slots that we needed."

India begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.

Related topic:
Hardik PandyaIPLICC T20 World Cup 2024India squadAjit AgarkarRohit Sharmacricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Smith, Fraser-McGurk miss Australia's T20 World Cup squad

1d ago

Morning games the reason behind additional spinner: Rohit

2h ago

Rohit Sharma ‘not a fan’ of IPL’s Impact Player rule

1w ago

Jacks hits ton as Bengaluru crush Gujarat

4d ago
বিএনপি সব হারিয়ে এখন শোকের সাগরে নিমজ্জিত: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি সবসময় ক্ষমতা কুক্ষিগত করতে জনগণের ভোটাধিকার হরণ করেছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

‘বিএনপির রাজনীতির মূল উদ্দেশ্য হলো—যেকোনো উপায়ে ক্ষমতা দখল করা। তারা রাষ্ট্রক্ষমতা দখল এবং তা অবৈধভাবে ব্যবহার করে দুর্নীতি ও লুটপাটতন্ত্রের মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশকে অকার্যকর রাষ্ট্রে পরিণত করেছিল।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বজ্রপাতে ৫ জেলায় ১১ জনের মৃত্যু

১২ মিনিট আগে
push notification