Vaughan highlights 'irony' behind boos for Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya with Sanju Samson at the toss, and [R] Pandya in action during batting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 01, 2024. Photo: Facebook

Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya, found himself at the center of fan discontent during the toss against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, a match which Mumbai eventually succumbed to a six-wicket defeat.

Boos from the home crowd marked a disconcerting moment for Pandya, indicating a level of dissatisfaction with his captaincy after having replaced fan-favourite Rohit Sharma in the position.

This development may come as a surprise to many, especially considering Pandya's stature as a premier all-rounder for both the Mumbai Indians and the Indian national team.

Mumbai arrived into the match on the back of two straight losses, Pandya at the toss, however, reiterated the importance of following the process and remained optimistic about the team's future performances.

In the game, though, the hosts had to face the music from the get-go, as their top-order collapsed in the face of a relentless bowling attack. With hard-hitters like Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis falling for golden ducks, the onus fell heavily on Pandya to salvage the innings and steer the team towards a respectable total.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan did not miss the chance to highlight the irony of the situation. Vaughan took a subtle jab at Mumbai Indians fans, noting how they were quick to express their frustration yet relied on Pandya to lead the team out of trouble later in the match.

"Ironic that the fans that booed the skipper at the toss now desperately need him to get them out of a big hole .. #Mumbai #Hardik," Vaughan posted on X.

Pandya, however, remained undeterred by the early setbacks. Despite the pressure mounting on him, he played a team-high 34 runs off 21 balls to set the platform for a par-score, but Mumbai were restricted to 125 after Pandya got out with score at 76 for five in the 10th over.

Rajasthan, in reply, reached the target without breaking a sweat, courtesy of Riyan Parag's 54 as the visitors won with 27 deliveries left in the bank. Rajasthan are on top of the table after three wins in as many games, while winless Mumbai remain the bottom dwellers.

As the IPL season progresses, all eyes will be on Pandya on whether he can rise to the occasion and silence his critics. But one thing is certain – the journey ahead promises to be an intriguing one for both Pandya and the and the five-time champions Mumbai.