Pakistan to go without a spinner against Australia

Pakistan has announced its playing XI for the opening One Day International (ODI) against Australia, set for Monday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The match marks the return of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah, strengthening Pakistan's lineup for the series opener.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will lead the side, with Agha Salman as his vice-captain.

Rizwan, recently appointed as Pakistan's ODI and T20I captain, will take charge as the team aims to make a strong start in the series.

The selected XI includes Rizwan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman (vice-captain), Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain.

The match will commence at 9:30am Bangladesh time.