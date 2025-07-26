Asia Cup 2025 fixtures: Tigers pitted against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

Ending all speculations, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday announced the schedule of Asia Cup 2025, set to begin on September 9 in the UAE.

Bangladesh have been pitted against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Group B in the six-team competition while India and Pakistan have been slotted in Group A alongside Oman and UAE.

The top two teams from each group will move on to the Super Four stage, and the top two sides of that group will play in the final on September 28.

The venue and dates for the tournament were finalised at the ACC's annual general meeting in Dhaka on Thursday. However, ACC president Mohsin Naqvi had told the media after the meeting that they will officially make the announcement after sorting out a few remaining issues with BCCI, who had the hosting rights for the event.

Several Indian outlets had reported that the BCCI wants to host the tournament in the UAE, and the official announcement has confirmed the conjectures.

India are the defending champions, having beaten Sri Lanka in the final of the previous edition in 2023, which was played in the 50-over format.

This year's tournament will be played in T20 format. The last time Asia Cup was held in the shortest format was in 2022, in which Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the final to lift the trophy.

Asia Cup 2025 Fixtures

Group Stage

9 Sept: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 Sept: India vs UAE

11 Sept: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 Sept: Pakistan vs Oman

13 Sept: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 Sept: India vs Pakistan

15 Sept: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 Sept: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 Sept: Pakistan vs UAE

18 Sept: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 Sept: India vs Oman

Super 4

20 Sept: Group B Q1 vs Group B Q2

21 Sept: Group A Q1 vs Group A Q2

23 Sept: Group A Q1 vs Group B Q2

24 Sept: Group B Q1 vs Group A Q2

25 Sept: Group A Q2 vs Group B Q2

26 Sept: Group A Q1 vs Group B Q1

Final: 28 Sept