Only pride at stake for Tigresses

Bangladesh women's cricket team would want to restore some pride in the dead rubber against Australia today after suffering heavy defeats in the first two matches of the three-match ODI series.

The Tigresses lost the first match by 118 runs and suffered a six-wicket defeat in the second match as the Aussies confirmed series victory with a game to spare.

It was the batting which let the Tigresses down big time as they were bowled out for 95 runs in chase of 213 in the first match and managed to score only 97, batting first, in the second match.

Today's match will be held at the same venue – the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur – and will get underway at 9:30am.

While bowling was reasonably good in both matches and batting pretty poor, the ground fielding and intensity improved a lot in the second match, and Nigar Sultana & Co would want to continue the improvement, especially with a T20I series against the same opposition to start right after the ODIs.