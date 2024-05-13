Joty revels in the prospect of ‘wonderful’ home T20 World Cup

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke about the excitement of featuring in a home ICC Women's T20 World Cup and hoped that fans would turn up in big numbers to support her team.

The Bangladesh captain stated that featuring in a home T20 World Cup was a unique experience for her side, especially the younger players.

She added that home support would be a big factor for her team, and expected the fans to turn up in big numbers.

"It is a huge moment for the team," said Joty. "It's really incredible for the team members because it is a proud moment of playing a World Cup at home.

"It's going to be a wonderful experience for the young players in the team. I hope a lot of people will come. We are here today because of the love and support from Bangladeshi people."

The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup will take place in Bangladesh for the second time in its history, having first hosted the event back in 2014.

Joty remembered the 2014 edition fondly, recalling how it also saw the side secure their first-ever win in the T20 World Cup in their maiden appearance at the tournament.

"That was the year in which we won our first game in World Cups, so it was very special," Joty said. "Though I was not in the team, I was very young. (But) that was a great memory for the team."

Bangladesh stunned Sri Lanka in their final group game, thanks to Rumana Ahmed's 41 that powered them to 115/9 before a disciplined bowling display led by Panna Ghosh (3/18) helped the Tigresses secure a nail-biter by three runs.

Bangladesh have gone from strength to strength since then and have shown marked improvement lately, evidenced by their recent wins over Pakistan and India.

When asked if the T20 World Cup could help promote women's cricket in the nation, Joty believed that media coverage around the event would help spread the game among the young girls.

"I think it has started from today. Because there is a lot of media coverage, and when we play in front of so many people, the crowd will come. And all the young cricketers will take this game forward. This is what I wish for," she added.

Bangladesh are placed in Group B of the upcoming T20 World Cup along with South Africa, England, West Indies, and Scotland. Their campaign takes off against Scotland in Dhaka on 3 October.

Of these sides, Joty was most excited to face off against the West Indies. Bangladesh have faced off against the Women in Maroon in the T20 World Cups thrice and fell short all three times. Still, Joty believed that the contest could be a memorable one.

"We are not able to play against them so much. So looking forward to that," Joty noted.

"[They've] a lot of (good) T20 batters, so looking forward to that."