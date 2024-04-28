Joty fifty in vain as Tigresses lose ODI opener against India 

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty scored her sixth T20I fifty but it went in vain as the Tigresses lost the first T20I of the five-match series by 45 runs against India at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Tigresses failed to come out of their batting rut as they were restricted to 101 for eight chasing a 146-run target.

Joty's 48-ball 51 laced with five fours and a six was the only silver lining in the innings that saw only two other batters reach double figures.

Batting first, India posted 145 for seven, courtesy of Yastika Bhatia's 29-ball 26, Shafali Verma's 22-ball 31, and a 22-ball 30 from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Leg-spinner Rabeya Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh as she scalped three for 23 runs.

India pacers Renuka Singh (3 for 18) and Pooja Vastrakar (2 for 25) scalped five wickets between them to down the hosts who never could attain a favourable position in the chase.