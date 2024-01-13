Cricket
Reuters
Sat Jan 13, 2024 09:15 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 09:22 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Naqvi hits unbeaten 300 to break Zimbabwe's domestic record

Reuters
Sat Jan 13, 2024 09:15 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 09:22 AM
Antum Naqvi. Photo: X

Antum Naqvi bludgeoned 300 not out from 295 balls on Friday to break Zimbabwe's domestic first-class record for the highest individual score by a batter.

The 24-year-old all-rounder breezed past the previous record 265 set by Cephas Zhuwao in 2017, hammering 30 fours and 10 sixes for his Mid West Rhinos against the Matabeleland Tuskers in a four-day Logan Cup fixture.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Belgium-born Naqvi has accumulated 715 first-class runs in eight matches at an average of 102 since arriving in Zimbabwe one year ago.

Despite living most of his life in Australia, he is holding talks with Zimbabwe Cricket regarding national qualification.

Related topic:
Zimbabwecricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Waugh slams SA for prioritising domestic T20 league over NZ Tests

1w ago
Heinrich Klaasen

South Africa’s Klaasen retires from Test cricket

4d ago

Zimbabwe name new interim head coach for Sri Lanka tour

3w ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan leave out Shaheen for third Australia Test

1w ago

Sri Lanka win toss, bat in Zimbabwe ODI series opener

6d ago
শীতেও সবজির দাম চড়া
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

২ সপ্তাহের ব্যবধানে সবজির দাম কেজিতে ২০ টাকা পর্যন্ত বেড়েছে

যদিও বছরের এই সময়ে সবজির দাম কম থাকার কথা, তবে এবারের চিত্র ভিন্ন।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

কারওয়ান বাজারে বস্তিতে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে নারী ও শিশু নিহত

৫১ মিনিট আগে
push notification