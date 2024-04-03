Mustafizur to miss IPL match against Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, 2024.Photo: AFP

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who returned to the country from India yesterday, is set to miss Chennai Super King's next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 5.

Mustafizur returned from the IPL to complete visa procedures for USA with the 2024 T20 World Cup set to begin on June 1, to be played in the USA and the West Indies.

Mustafizur has been in good form, still holding on to the purple cap in the IPL with the highest number of wickets. He has played three games and picked up seven wickets so far.

He would, however, be missing CSK's fourth match but is expected to return to India next week, BCB sources have confirmed.

Mustafizur is expected to play CSK's match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8.