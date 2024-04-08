Fizz back as Chennai take on Kolkata

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is set to reinvigorate Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the defending champions take on high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk tonight (8:00pm, Bangladesh time).

Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad informed that Mustafizur has made the cut to the playing eleven after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. "We have had some forced changes too... Pathirana is not available, Deepak Chahar has a niggle. So we have Shardul back, Mustafizur back, and Rizvi," he said.

The wily left-armer Mustafizur could not feature for his side's previous match as he had to travel to Bangladesh to complete visa formalities for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

Earlier, according to an Indian Express report, Mustafizur, also known as the Fizz, returned to CSK camp on Sunday. He is CSK's highest wicket-taker so far this edition with seven scalps, and overall the second-joint top in the list behind spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (eight) of Rajasthan Royals.

Against Kolkata, who have secured three wins on the trot to get their season rolling, the home side, on the back of two wins and two defeats, will likely bank on the Fizz to carry his form at the MA Chidambaram Stadium where he took four and two wickets in winning encounters against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, respectively.

Against Hyderabad and without Mustafizur and Sri Lanka speedster Matheesha Pathirana, who was sidelined as an injury precaution, CSK suffered a six-wicket loss -- which was preceded by a 20-run defeat to Delhi Capitals, where Mustafizur had picked a solitary wicket.