Mustafizur executed the plan beautifully: CSK bowling consultant

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling consultant Eric Simons heaped praise on Bangladesh's ace left-arm paceman Mustafizur Rahman, who returned his best-ever figures in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to help the defending champions claim a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener on Friday.

Mustafizur was having a bit of a torrid time in international cricket as he was dropped from Bangladesh's first two ODIs against Sri Lanka earlier this month after failing to impress in the preceding three-match T20I series against the Lankans at home.

The left-arm pacer, however, had an amazing debut for CSK yesterday as he returned figures of four for 29 in his four overs in a spell that included crucial wickets of India and RCB star batter Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. Mustafizur was also adjudged player of the game.

"It was always about the conditions and the balance of the side that we would like a left-armer, something we have worked with for a while, somebody that brings something different," the CSK bowling consultant said about Mustafizur after the game.

Mustafizur used the slow nature of the wicket of Chepauk – the home ground of CSK – and put his trademark cutters to great use.

"We just felt that he does suit the conditions, but it's the simplicity of the plan we put in place. It has always been the hallmark of the way we go about our stuff. He executed beautifully," Simons added.

