Murshida notches record ton in Mohammedan win

Mohammedan batter Murshida Khatun after scoring a record individual score in women's DPL on May 23, 2024. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh national star and Mohammedan Sporting's Murshida Khatun notched the highest individual score ever in a women's Dhaka Premier League game, striking an unbeaten 179 off 157 deliveries against Gulshan Youth Club Women's Cricket Team at BKSP's ground three on Thursday.

Mohammedan were off to a brilliant start thanks to opener Jasia Akhtar, who hit a 41-ball 75 and put on a 135-run stand for the opening stand with Murshida. After Jasia departed in the 19th over, Murshida and Sobhana Mostary batted together for almost the entire innings. Mostary hit 128 off 101 deliveries before perishing in the penultimate delivery of the innings after a 257-run stand.

Courtesy of the twin tons, Mohammedan put on the highest score in women's DPL, surpassing BKSP's score of 321 against Keraniganj Cricket Academy, set in 2022-2023 season.

Murshida remained unbeaten on 179, having hit 23 fours and two sixes.

In reply, Gulshan Youth Club were rattled by national team stars Fariha Trishna and Rumana Ahmed, who picked up two and three wickets, respectively, to fold Gulshan innings for 141 in 49.4 overs.

Skipper Salma Khatun picked up two wickets as well. The 251-run win sees Mohammedan at the top of the standings after three matches, having won all three games.

Meanwhile, at BKSP's ground four, Nigar Sultana Joty-led Rupali Bank Krira Parishad won by 10 wickets against City Club.

Spinner Mukta Ravindra Magre picked up four for 16 as City Club were bowled out for 116.

In reply, openers Ishma Tanjim and Fargana Hoque Pinky struck unbeaten 67 and 51, respectively, to romp to a 10-wicket win in 16.3 overs.