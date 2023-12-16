Murshida’s 91 propels Bangladesh to highest-ever ODI total 

Bangladesh top-order batter Murshida Kahtun scored an unbeaten 100-ball 91 laced with 12 fours that guided her side to 250 for three -- the highest-ever ODI total by the Tigresses – against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series in East London on Saturday.

The total surpassed the Tigresses' 234-run total against Pakistan in 2022.

Murshida held her end and kept the score ticking after openers Fargana Haque and Shamima Sultana gave the visitors a solid 66-run stand.

Shamima's dismissal following a 48-ball 34-run knock in the 15th over brought Murshida to the middle. The left-handed batter motored along and put together a 44-run stand with Fargana, who departed after scoring a 76-ball 35.

An 80-run stand with skipper Nigar Sultana Joty followed which helped to quicken the flow of runs as the right-handed batter scored a 48-ball 38 before giving away a simple chance to the bowler.

Murshida brought up her third fifty and reached her highest total in ODIs as well.

Shorna Akter carried on the trend of the batters getting runs and she put away two boundaries for her unbeaten 28-ball 27.