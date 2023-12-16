Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Dec 16, 2023 09:39 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 09:47 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Murshida’s 91 propels Bangladesh to highest-ever ODI total 

Star Sports Report
Sat Dec 16, 2023 09:39 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 09:47 PM
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh top-order batter Murshida Kahtun scored an unbeaten 100-ball 91 laced with 12 fours that guided her side to 250 for three -- the highest-ever ODI total by the Tigresses – against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series in East London on Saturday. 

The total surpassed the Tigresses' 234-run total against Pakistan in 2022. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Murshida held her end and kept the score ticking after openers Fargana Haque and Shamima Sultana gave the visitors a solid 66-run stand. 

Shamima's dismissal following a 48-ball 34-run knock in the 15th over brought Murshida to the middle. The left-handed batter motored along and put together a 44-run stand with Fargana, who departed after scoring a 76-ball 35.

An 80-run stand with skipper Nigar Sultana Joty followed which helped to quicken the flow of runs as the right-handed batter scored a 48-ball 38 before giving away a simple chance to the bowler.

Murshida brought up her third fifty and reached her highest total in ODIs as well. 

Shorna Akter carried on the trend of the batters getting runs and she put away two boundaries for her unbeaten 28-ball 27.

Related topic:
Murshida KhatunBangladesh Women's Cricket team
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Rain plays spoilsport in Tigresses' second South Africa T20I

1w ago

Nigar ‘proud’ of team after ‘deserved’ victory

‘Our importance increased massively’

Watching, loving, playing cricket as a woman

Watching, loving, playing cricket as a woman

3w ago

Inspirational Nahida’s journey to the top

4d ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

আগারগাঁওয়ে মোটরসাইকেল চাপা দেওয়া ময়লাবাহী ট্রাকে অগ্নিকাণ্ড

‘ট্রাকটি মোটরসাইকেলকে টেনে নিয়ে যাওয়ার সময় রাস্তায় ঘর্ষণের ফলে স্ফুলিঙ্গ তৈরি হয়। সেখান থেকেই ময়লাবাহী ট্রাকে আগুন লেগে যায়।’

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

সোমবার সকাল-সন্ধ্যা হরতাল বিএনপির

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification