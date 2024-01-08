MP-elect Shakib shifts focus back to cricket

Cricket
Most Viewed

Shakib Al Hasan entering the indoor training facilities at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today. Photo: Abdullah Al Mehdi

A day after winning from Magura 1 constituency in the national elections, Shakib Al Hasan turned up at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today, shifting his focus back to cricket ahead of the upcoming BPL.

The newly elected MP got out of the car with a brand new bat and entered the indoor facilities this afternoon as he looked to get back into his zone after a few weeks out with injury.

He was expected to be working with his childhood mentor Nazmul Abedeen Fahim who had entered the premises before Shakib.

Shakib show-caused for breaching electoral code of conduct

