Miraz doubtful for first Test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz's involvement in the Tigers' first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle is in doubt due to the 27-year-old suffering from fever, head coach Phil Simmons told the media today.

"Yes, Miraz has a fever but he looked comparatively better this morning than the previous days. He is receiving treatment and I hope he can train tomorrow," Simmons told the media today after a training session at the match venue.

"Miraz's illness is concerning. If can't get well enough to play it will bring an opportunity for someone else. Everyone is hoping he recovers."

Miraz was named ODI captain before leaving Bangladesh and is set to lead the Tigers in the upcoming ODI series against the Lankans.

Bangladesh will play an all-format series against the Lankans, featuring two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is. The series kicks off with the first Test starting on Tuesday. The series opener also marks the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle following South Africa's triumph in the final against Australia at Lord's on on Saturday.

The second Test is slated to begin on June 25 in Colombo after which the action shifts to white-ball cricket. The first two ODIs is scheduled for July 2 and 5 in Colombo, while the last match will be played on July 8 in Pallekele which will also host the first T20I on July 10. The remaining two will take place in Dambulla and Colombo on July 13 and 16, respectively.