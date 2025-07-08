Mistakes made, more time demanded

Bangladesh batters failed to ascend to the task of chasing down Sri Lanka's 285 in the series-deciding third ODI in Pallekele on Tuesday, falling to a 99-run loss while conceding the series 2-1.

The defeat saw Bangladesh remain without an ODI series win on Lankan soil, and another consistent aspect was the lack of impetus in terms of a batting plan to chase down a big total.

After defeat in the first ODI, the team plan was to allow left-handers to play more deliveries against the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, but on Tuesday, it was the Lankan pacers who did most of the damage.

Tanzid Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto failed to apply themselves against Asitha Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera, and the lack of big partnerships, even after batters have gotten themselves in, was evident in the latter part of the innings.

Tawhid Hridoy and Parvez Hossain Emon notched a 42-run stand before the latter threw away his wicket trying to go for a big one. Hridoy and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 43-run stand of 45 deliveries did take pressure off, but once Miraz threw away his wicket after a 25-ball 28, the writing was on the cards.

"I think the wicket was excellent, we discussed about playing positively. If we get the chance, we should bat deep, and then in the last 10 overs we can go harder. But I think we made mistakes. We didn't get partnerships in the middle, and from the openers," Miraz said at the post-match presentation.

Hridoy managed a 78-ball 51, but the innings could not be justified by another batter taking the responsibility to build the innings. Shamim Hossain, asked to fill the big shoes left by veteran players in the recent past, did not rotate strike alongside Hridoy as the pressure told on the rest of the batting lineup.

This was Bangladesh's third consecutive bilateral ODI series defeat, but Miraz still insisted that "more time to the young side" would "pay off one day."