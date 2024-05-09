LSG owner publicly scolds KL Rahul after LSG's heavy defeat

Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Lucknow Super Giants, expressed his frustration as he engaged in a heated discussion with captain KL Rahul following Lucknow Super Giants' 10-wicket defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad in an IPL encounter on Wednesday.

The scene, captured along the boundary rope moments after LSG's humiliating 10-wicket loss at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, quickly gained traction on social media platforms.

Goenka, Rahul, and their teammates were visibly disheartened by the setback, which significantly dented their prospects of securing a spot in the playoffs. LSG managed a modest 165, only to witness SRH chase down the target in just 9.4 overs, establishing a new T20 record in the process.

Fans were not too pleased with Goenka choosing to lash out at Rahul publicly. Many fans believed the LSG owner could have waited for the players to return to the dressing room or a more private place to converse. They also urged Rahul to leave LSG, citing disrespect from the franchise's owner.

On the other hand, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris commended KL Rahul's ability to maintain composure in this situation, stating, "He has done well to keep his cool here. I think you are bang on."