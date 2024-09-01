Liton spreads stardust in Pindi

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das could not have asked for a better way to end his century drought in Test cricket during third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

The stylish right-hander's sublime 138-run knock that came from 228 deliveries not only helped his side bounce back from the depths of 26 for six but also epitomized the class of a batsman, who seldom justifies his calibre.

This was Liton's first Test century in 18 innings. His last century came against Sri Lanka in 2022 in Mirpur.

The 29-year-old became the first batter to have scored three centuries as a number 6 or 7 batter after coming in to bat with the team's score below 50 runs, and in this regard, he must thank Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud.

Liton first stitched a 165-run seventh-wicket partnership with Miraz before getting valuable support from tail-ender Hasan Mahmud as the duo added 69 in a 24.5-over ninth-wicket stand.

Liton was also the first Bangladeshi batter to have scored two Test centuries against Pakistan. His first came in 2021 in Chattogram -- also his career's first Test ton.

Liton's innings will be regarded as one of the important knocks in Bangladesh cricket history, given the context of the series where the Tigers are looking to seal their first-ever Test series victory over Pakistan after winning the first Test by 10 wickets.

However, the batter did not label his innings as his personal best.

"This was not my finest knock. I scored 141 against Sri Lanka where the same thing happened," Liton said after day's play.

In a remarkable comeback story, Liton showed true character of a batsmanship.

Bangladesh top order seemed clueless against the Pakistan pair of Khurram Shahzad and Mir Hamza, and at 26 for 6, Bangladesh's lowest Test total of 43 was in danger.

But Miraz and Liton overcame that hurdle and with the sheen off the ball fading, and with Khurram-Hamza pair out of the attack, the two batters dug in and took Bangladesh to lunch without further damage.

Liton innings was a mixture of aggression and composure, defying Pakistan bowling attack after the first session carnage.

Liton went the aggressive route after the break and he came down particularly hard on most successful bowler on the day, Shahzad who eventually picked a six-for, taking him for two fours in three balls in the third over of the session before smashing him for three fours on the bounce in the next.

He reached his fifty with a clip towards deep backward square leg.

Liton than showed sheer calmness after Miraz departed as the Tigers went to tea at 193 for 8.

Liton and Hasan frustrated the Pakistan bowlers for more than two hours and the experienced batter farmed most of the strike as he declined singles and only gave Mahmud a handful of balls to face.

He also overcame severe cramps in the second session before reaching three figures with a delicate dab past backward point.

He finally holed out to Agha Salman at long-on but not before he showcased his great potential.

