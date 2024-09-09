Nissanka stars as Sri Lanka beat England by eight wickets

Cricket
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates his century with Angelo Mathews on day four of the third Test against England at The Oval cricket ground in London on September 9, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Pathum Nissanka's superb unbeaten century guided Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket win over England in the third Test at the Oval on Monday.

Sri Lanka, set a target of 219, reached that total for the loss of two wickets before lunch on the fourth day, with Nissanka 127 not out and veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews 32 not out in an unbroken stand of 111.

Victory for Sri Lanka ended a run of seven straight Test defeats to England and was their first on English soil since 2014. England, however, won this three-match series 2-1.

