Nissanka stars as Sri Lanka beat England by eight wickets
Pathum Nissanka's superb unbeaten century guided Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket win over England in the third Test at the Oval on Monday.
Sri Lanka, set a target of 219, reached that total for the loss of two wickets before lunch on the fourth day, with Nissanka 127 not out and veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews 32 not out in an unbroken stand of 111.
Victory for Sri Lanka ended a run of seven straight Test defeats to England and was their first on English soil since 2014. England, however, won this three-match series 2-1.
