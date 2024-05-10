Cricket
Reuters, New Delhi
Fri May 10, 2024 11:19 AM
Last update on: Fri May 10, 2024 11:22 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Kohli sweeps aside strike-rate concerns to keep Bengaluru alive

Reuters, New Delhi
Fri May 10, 2024 11:19 AM Last update on: Fri May 10, 2024 11:22 AM
PHOTO: AFP

Run machine Virat Kohli produced a match-winning knock in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday that will ease concerns about his strike rate ahead of the T20 World Cup next month.

Kohli has been remarkably consistent in the 10-team league and is comfortably the competition's leading scorer with 634 runs from 12 matches this season.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Many, however, felt he was not scoring those runs quick enough for a top-order batter, pointing to his strike rate of 153.51.

As if to silence his critics, Kohli smashed 92 off 47 balls against Punjab Kings on Thursday night to keep Bengaluru alive in the playoff race.

"It was important to keep up my strike rate through the innings, so I was just focused on taking the momentum forward for the team," Kohli said after the Bengaluru innings.

The former India captain was dropped twice and he capitalised on that, hitting six sixes and seven fours in his breezy knock.

Particularly remarkable was how Kohli used the sweep shot to counter spin in the away match in Dharamsala.

"I just felt like I need to take a bit more risk and for me that shot was something that I used to hit regularly back in the day," Kohli said after collecting the Player-of-the-Match award.

"I think it just takes a bit more conviction and take out that thought that props up: 'What if you get out?'.

"I've been managing to stay ahead of that thought in this IPL and that's really helped me in the middle overs, keeping my strike rate up and keeping the scoring rate going for the team as well."

Six successive losses nearly derailed Bengaluru's campaign this season but they have since bounced back to string together four wins in a row.

"We were just not good enough in the first half of the tournament," Kohli said.

"(It's) precisely why we are in a situation again where so many factors have to go our way. We won the second game of the season and then we had those losses on the trot."

Related topic:
Virat KohliIPLcricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

No point crying about IPL's impact player rule: Chakaravarthy

1w ago

Sangakkara backs Samson to have a good run for India at World Cup

2d ago
Kohli and Gambhir's Friendly Hug

Kohli, Gambhir hug it out

1m ago
Nigar Sultana

Alarm bells ringing for Nigar and Co

12h ago
Liton Das

‘Liton one innings away from an unbelievable WC’

3d ago
১৯৭৬ থেকে ১৯৯১ সাল পর্যন্ত এ দেশের মানুষের আয় বাড়েনি—কমেছে: শেখ হাসিনা
|রাজনীতি

১৯৭৬ থেকে ১৯৯১ সাল পর্যন্ত এ দেশের মানুষের আয় বাড়েনি—কমেছে: শেখ হাসিনা

পহেলা আষাঢ় থেকে আওয়ামী লীগের নেতাকর্মী ও দেশবাসীকে বৃক্ষ রোপণের আহ্বান জানান শেখ হাসিনা।

এইমাত্র
|মতামত

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়গুলোতে বুদ্ধিবৃত্তিক স্বাধীনতার কিছু কি অবশিষ্ট রইলো?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification