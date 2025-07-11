Khaled inspires as holders Rangpur get off the blocks in GSL 2025 opener

Rangpur Riders pacer Khaled Ahmed celebrates picking a Guyana wicket with teammates in their opening match of Global Supper League 2025 in Guyana on July 10, 2025. Photo: Facebook via Rangpur Riders

Bangladesh pacer Khaled Ahmed stole the spotlight as defending champions Rangpur Riders kicked off their Global Super League 2025 campaign with a nerve-wracking eight-run win over Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium in Guyana today (Bangladesh time).

The game had its share of ups and downs, but Khaled brought the fireworks when it mattered most.

With Guyana needing just 26 off the last three overs, the medium-pacer turned the tide, dismissing Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford in quick succession before delivering a double-blow in the penultimate over: removing Dwaine Pretorius and Shamar Springer in back-to-back deliveries.

From there, Rangpur never looked back.

Earlier in the chase of the 163-run target, Guyana looked well on course. Despite losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz early to Azmatullah Omarzai, Johnson Charles (40) and Moeen Ali (27) kept the scoreboard ticking.

But once their 48-run stand was broken, the innings began to stutter. Guyana were eventually bowled out for 154.

Khaled finished with impressive figures of four for 20, while Omarzai and Tabraiz Shamsi grabbed two wickets apiece.

With the bat, Rangpur had a slow burn. They crawled to 40 without loss in the powerplay, with Soumya Sarkar and Saif Hassan struggling for momentum.

The gears finally shifted when Kyle Mayers walked in and smashed an unbeaten 44 off 31, supported by quick cameos from skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan (18 off 10) and Iftikhar Ahmed (34 off 21), propelling Rangpur to 162 for 5.