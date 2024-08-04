Kamindu, Wellalage lift Sri Lanka to 240-9 in India ODI

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage (R) and Kamindu Mendis run between the wickets during the second one-day international (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on August 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

Late cameos by Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage lifted Sri Lanka to 240-9 after India's spinners struck regular blows in the second one-day international on Sunday.

Wellalage, who made 39, and fellow left-hander Kamindu, who hit 40, boosted the total with a 72-run seventh-wicket stand after Sri Lanka slipped to 136-6 in Colombo.

Washington Sundar returned figures of 3-30 and was ably supported by fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who took two wickets with his left-arm wrist spin.

The hosts suffered an early blow when spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out of the three-match series after he injured his hamstring in the opening match, which ended in a tie.

Skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat but the Indian bowlers took regular wickets, with Mohammed Siraj getting Pathum Nissanka caught behind on the first ball of the match.

Avishka Fernando made 40 and put on 74 runs for the second wicket with Kusal Mendis, who made 30. However, Sundar broke through to get Fernando caught and bowled and soon also sent back Kusal.

Indian spinners kept chipping away and Sundar got his third to dismiss Asalanka for 25.

Kamindu and Wellalage then hit back to get Sri Lanka past 200 before Kuldeep broke through to get the left-handed Wellalage.

He kept up the charge in the final few overs to add more muscle to the total along with Akila Dananjaya, who hit 15.

Kamindu was run out on the penultimate ball of the innings by a direct hit from Shreyas Iyer, who was fielding at mid-wicket, while Virat Kohli ran out Dananjaya.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, have come in unchanged after they faltered in their chase on Friday to be all out for 230.