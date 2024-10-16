Just-appointed Simmons swiftly tunes into business 

Cricket
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Phil Simmons, the newly appointed head coach of Bangladesh's men's team, wasted no in catching the Tigers in training at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium following his arrival in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The West Indian coach quickly got down to business, engaging with key players -- such as all-format captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das, and rising pace star Nahid Rana – who will be looking to make valuable contributions in the upcoming home Test series against South Africa, beginning on October 21 in Mirpur.   

Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The 61-year-old Trinidadian has signed a deal with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that will see him in charge until the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year. He replaced Chandika Hathurusingha, who has been suspended by the board on disciplinary grounds.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Announcing the appointment on Tuesday, BCB president Faruque Ahmed hailed Simmons as the "ideal choice" for the role, citing his "cricket philosophy and ideas" as well as his "extensive coaching experience."

Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Simmons, a former West Indies all-rounder, represented his country in 26 Test matches and 143 ODIs between 1987 and 1999. His coaching career began with Zimbabwe in 2004 before he took charge of Ireland from 2007 to 2015. He was twice appointed as West Indies' head coach, notably leading the side to victory in the 2016 ICC World T20. His coaching resume also includes a stint with Afghanistan from 2018 to 2019.

