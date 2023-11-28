Cricket
Tue Nov 28, 2023 12:26 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 12:36 PM

Cricket

Joy completes fifty post-lunch

Tue Nov 28, 2023 12:26 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 12:36 PM
Mahmudul Hasan joy
Mominul Haque congratulates Mahmudul Hasan Joy for his half-century. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Mahmudul Hasan Joy hit Ajaz Patel through extra cover for a boundary to complete his fourth half-century in Test cricket in the post-lunch session of the first day of the Sylhet Test against New Zealand today.

Joy, who is batting on 53, completed his half-century off 93 balls as Bangladesh reached 116-2 after 31 overs.

Joy started his innings cautiously but has gradually picked up the pace and has so far hit nine fours.

Mominul Haque is giving him company, batting on four.

Bangladesh, earlier, reached 104-2 in the morning session after opting to bat first.

