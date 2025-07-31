Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Thu Jul 31, 2025 02:16 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 02:25 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

England vs India: Interesting facts to know before Oval Test

Thu Jul 31, 2025 02:16 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 02:25 PM
Star Sports Desk
Thu Jul 31, 2025 02:16 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 02:25 PM
Photo: Reuters

England and India head to The Oval today for the fifth and decisive Test of a tightly contested series.

India, trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, managed to draw the fourth Test at Old Trafford by batting 143 overs in their second innings. Tensions rose when Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar completed their centuries after England captain Ben Stokes had offered to end the match, adding further intrigue to the decider.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Here, we look at some interesting facts ahead of the contest: 

  • At The Oval, in 14 Tests between England and India, the hosts won five times. India won twice, with seven other matches ending in a draw.
  • India, however, can take confidence from the fact that they won the last game they played at the venue -- a 157-run victory in 2021.
  • Shubman Gill is now equal with Sir Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar for most centuries (4) as a captain in a series.
  • Gill, with 722 runs in the series, can also surpass Bradman's record of 812 runs (in 1936-37, against England) in his first series as a Test captain.
  • Gill could break Sunil Gavaskar's all-time India record of 774 runs in a series, set against the West Indies in 1971.
Related topic:
England vs IndiaTest cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

England sweat on Stokes' bowling fitness in bid for India series win

4d ago

Australia win second Test and series against Sri Lanka

5m ago
Sai Sudharsan

India's in-form Sudharsan to draw on county stints for England Tests

2m ago

West Indies great Lloyd flays two-tier Test structure

6m ago

India consider Bumrah gamble for crucial Manchester Test

1w ago
|গণঅভ্যুত্থান

জুলাই ৩১: ‘মার্চ ফর জাস্টিস’ কর্মসূচিতে চড়াও পুলিশ, হাসিনা বললেন­—‘আমার অপরাধটা কী’

সেদিন আন্দোলন ঘিরে আন্তর্জাতিকভাবে বাংলাদেশের ভাবমূর্তি নষ্ট করা হলো উল্লেখ করে হাসিনা বলেন, ‘এতে করে কে কী অর্জন করলো, সেটাই এখন প্রশ্ন।’

এইমাত্র
|আন্তর্জাতিক

৪ বছর পর জরুরি অবস্থা তুলে নিলো জান্তা, তবে কি শান্ত হচ্ছে মিয়ানমার?

৩৫ মিনিট আগে