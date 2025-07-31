England vs India: Interesting facts to know before Oval Test

England and India head to The Oval today for the fifth and decisive Test of a tightly contested series.

India, trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, managed to draw the fourth Test at Old Trafford by batting 143 overs in their second innings. Tensions rose when Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar completed their centuries after England captain Ben Stokes had offered to end the match, adding further intrigue to the decider.

Here, we look at some interesting facts ahead of the contest: