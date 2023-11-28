‘Trust in defence’ sees Joy’s resilience flourish

Just into his career's 10th Test, Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy has seen the highs and lows not particularly seen in internationals. Today against the Kiwis in the first Test, there was highs and lows too, following a team-high 86 which saw him miss out on a ton but his resilience has seen the game in balance after Day One in Sylhet.

Joy's Test debut against Pakistan in 2021 did not portray him as a stoic guy but he would soon show commendable Test mettle just at the turn of the year against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui. The Tigers were without many of the regular Test faces during that tour but how Joy persevered was what built the foundation for Bangladesh's greatest win, and arguably their most convincing one against a top side, that too away from home.

Joy played out the new ball which was swinging around at Mount Maunganui, survived New Zealand pace attack's fury to stay at the crease for close to five hours. He would face 228 deliveries during his 78 to setup the foundation. A workman-like opener, Joy's virtue was his resilience.

An extraordinary 137 against South Africa in Durban, becoming the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test ton in South Africa showed that he could go a long way.

He would only average just over 14 in his next eight innings and has five ducks across his 17 innings. Technical adjustments that are still required was evident but his resilience was again on show against New Zealand today in Sylhet in the first of the two-match Test series.

It was good conditions for batting considering it was the opening day of the first Test and arguably may have been the best batting conditions on offer in this game. Joy stuck to his guns when Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson opened with the new ball.

Some swing was on offer but Joy showed ability to play it late, not getting squared up to fuller-length Southee deliveries with that bit of outswing going on. His pursuit for noncomplication was not a process his fellow batters, however, had in mind. Wickets were thrown but during Joy's knock, Bangladesh were well on top. Joy felt disappointed not to pick up his second Test ton, having missed quite a few in his short career.

"Certainly (disappointing) because you see I had the chance to play a big innings but unfortunately missed it [the ton]. As an opener you won't get the chance to get set and score big but today it came and unfortunately, I missed it. Everyone got set but no one could build up the innings and that is something that we regret," Joy said at the post-day press conference.

New Zealand created a perfect opening just near the end of the second session, picking up both Mominul Haque (37) and Joy following the duo's 88-run stand for the third-wicket. The double breakthrough saw Bangladesh go from 180 for 2 to 310 for 9 at close of play.

Joy's stay lasted 166 deliveries before he nicked an Ish Sodhi delivery to the slip fielder.

"The wicket is not that easy as it looks because the ball turns at time and the quality spinner that we have if they can bowl well we can bowl them out for small total," he said about the difficulty that Tigers faced with the bat. "The wicket is slow and we are giving priority to our spinners and if the spinners bowl well we will do better."

Despite missing out on a ton, Joy persevered from faith in his approach and his defence. It was not just defence but knowing when to attack and absorb Test match pressure when required. It was a chanceless innings despite him skied one off Jamieson in the 36th over that fell just metres away from a leaping Sodhi.

Asked how difficult it was out there given the kind of strokes most of the other Bangladesh batters played to throw away good starts, Joy said players' natural game varies but trust in defence allows one to play through pressure.

"It was not that tough because if you can trust your defence it is easy but everyone has a different planning like Shanto bhai was playing his natural game and I am playing my natural game. Sohan bhai was playing his natural game too so everyone has a different game plan.

"It is not difficult to survive. If you trust in your defence you can survive on any wicket," he concluded.

While others would rue not capitalising, Joy's disappointment would be in only not playing an even bigger knock, something that he would want to focus on in his next opportunity.