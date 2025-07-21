India's injury concerns deepen ahead of Manchester Test

India's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during third Test at Lord's. PHOTO: REUTERS

India allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is set to miss the remainder of the England tour after sustaining a knee injury during a gym session on Sunday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, scans confirmed ligament damage, ruling Reddy out of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford, starting July 23.

The setback adds to India's growing list of injury concerns, with pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh also nursing injuries that could sideline them for the crucial Manchester encounter.

In response, uncapped seamer Anshul Kamboj has been added to the squad as a like-for-like replacement.

Reddy, who missed the series opener, featured in the second and third Tests. While he had a quiet outing in Birmingham, the 21-year-old impressed at Lord's, dismissing both England openers in the same over in the first innings and removing Zak Crawley again in the second, alongside contributing 30 and 13 with the bat.

His absence could pave the way for the return of Shardul Thakur, who featured in the first Test, as India have opted for a seam-bowling allrounder in each match so far.

Workload management remains another concern for India, particularly with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Having played only two of the three Tests so far, Bumrah is being considered for a return at Old Trafford after an eight-day break since the third Test.

England lead the five-match series 2-1 heading into the fourth Test.

