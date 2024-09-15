Indian team far superior than Pakistan: Jadeja warns Bangladesh ahead of Test series

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja said that India would be a handful for Bangladesh in the upcoming two-match Test series starting later this week.

Bangladesh come into the series on the back of a maiden Test series win in Pakistan but Jadeja believes that India would be a a far more superior challenge for the Tigers.

"Any team which has come just after winning will always think they can win. But there is a difference between the Pakistan team at the moment with the India cricket team. The Indian team is a far superior team," Jadeja told PTI ahead of the first Test between the sides starting on September 19.

"But yes, from their [Bangladesh's] point of view, they will believe that since they have beaten Pakistan, why cannot they [beat India]. But we are a better side, but they will definitely be a handful. They play spin well, they bowl spin, so conditions suit."

The last time Bangladesh toured India in 2019, they struggled to put up any resistance in a two-match Test series, suffering innings defeats on both occasions.

The two sides will also play three T20Is on October 6,9, and 12.