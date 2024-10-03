‘High security alert’, scenic view, and an expectation of T20 madness

Bangladesh cricketers practice at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Thursday ahead of their first T20I against hosts India at the same venue on October 6. Photo: Star

While approaching the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in a cab, checkposts more than one kilometre away were stopping vehicles. None were being allowed through.

On showing media accreditation, a police officer said 'high security alert so you understand we have to check' before allowing the contingent of media personnel to go through.

The stadium in Gwalior, in which Bangladesh are scheduled to play hosts India in the first of the three T20Is on October 6, is in the middle of mountains and hills in Madhya Pradesh, offering a stunning view to visitors.

Surrounded by scenic views, the Bangladesh cricketers started their practice sessions today at the ground. The Tigers will be part of history as their match will be the first-ever international game at the venue.

A view of the gallery of the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. Photo: Star

Mountains rising like terraces from each sides provide a serene backdrop while the destructiveness of T20 cricket is expected even in such a calm and peaceful environment as, according to a media manager from BCCI, it is a 'cricket crazy nation'.

The crowd will provide the noise and, on the stadium gates, security personnel were on alert to provide the best environment for cricket.

The press box and the stands have a modern look but things were still in motion in terms of completing all the scheduled work ahead of the match. Elevators were being worked on, cables being dragged and Air Conditioners were being readied in the press building. The heat too has been exceptional.

But there is the urgency to keep everything up to schedule while the Tigers are still undergoing their first practice session at the venue today.