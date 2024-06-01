India crush Bangladesh in warm-up match

The batters put forth another abysmal showing as Bangladesh conceded a 60-run defeat to India in their final warm-up match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday.

Mahmudullah was the lone batter to show some signs of form, making 40 off 28 before retiring after the 18th over to allow the other batters an opportunity to bat as Bangladesh finished on 122-9, chasing a 183-run target set by the Indians.

The Tigers top order woes continued in the match, with Soumya Sarkar and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto got out without bothering the scorers while Liton Das could make only six.

Shakib Al Hasan stuck around for 34 balls, but looked out of touch, making 28 runs.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh and part-time medium pacer Shivam Dube took a couple of wickets each respectively as India completed a comfortable victory.

Bangladesh will begin their T20 World Cup campaign in a Group D match against Sri Lanka on June 8.

Pant, Pandya propel India to 182

India batter Rishabh Pant scored a fifty and Hardik Pandya delivered a few lusty blows in the back end of the innings to propel their side to 182 for five in New York on Saturday.

Pant smashed four sixes as many fours for his 32-ball 53 before he was retired out and Pandya smacked four sixes and two fours in an unbeaten 23-ball 40-run blitz.

Bangladesh spinners Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, and Tanvir Islam picked up one wicket each.

Tigers to field first in T20 World Cup warm-up against India

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in their T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal