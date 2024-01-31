Cricket
India, Pakistan begin Super Six with wins

Agencies
Photo: Screengrab via ICC

India continued their dominance with a massive 214-run win over New Zealand while West Indies and Pakistan also battled to a three-wicket victories in their first Super Six encounters at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 on Tuesday.

With India and Pakistan having carried four points to Group 1 of the Super Six, courtesy of their previous group-stage wins against teams who qualified for the Super Six, their latest results means that New Zealand and Ireland will not advance to the next round. 

However, Bangladesh -- who carried two points in based on their victory against Ireland in the group stage -- have their works cut out for them as the 2020 champions now must win all two of their Super Six games -- starting against Nepal on Wednesday in Bloemfontein before the young Tigers take on Pakistan on February 3 in Benoni -- to keep their semi-finals berth alive. 

In Kimberley, West Indies emerged victorious in a Group 2 game that swung back and forth. Sri Lanka's bowlers took the game to the final over, but were unable to overturn another gritty fightback from the West Indies lineup. The result puts the Caribbeans on top of Group 2 with four points with Australia who face England in Kimberley on Wednesday. 

