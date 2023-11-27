Bangladesh U19s finish third in Quadrangular series

The young Tigers chased down 303 against their English counterparts in the third-place decider

Bangladesh Under-19 team finished third in the Quadrangular Under-19 series, defeating their English counterparts by six wickets in today's third-place play-off fixture at the Chukkapalli Pitchaiah Cricket Ground in Vijayawada, India.

Courtesy of skipper Ahrar Amin's unbeaten hundred, the young Tigers chased down a challenging 304-run target with six wickets in hand and four balls to spare.

Bangladesh, however, struggled early in their chase, falling to 53 for three inside 18 overs. Ahrar and Ariful Islam then steadied the ship, adding 152 runs for the fourth wicket. The latter was dismissed after striking six fours and four sixes for his 70-ball 81.

Ahrar then found another able partner in Chowdhury Rizwan. The duo added an unbeaten 102 runs for the fifth wicket as they eventually reached the target in 49.2 overs.

Ahrar remained unbeaten on 108 off 84 balls, featuring 10 fours and three sixes, while Rizwan was not out after a quickfire 36-ball 49.

Earlier, England posted 303 for five after electing to bat. Hamza Shaikh struck a century before being dismissed by Rohanat Doullah after scoring 106 off 105 balls, laced with 12 fours and four sixes.

After Hamza's departure, Charlie Allison took on the Bangladeshi bowlers. He remained not out on 82 off 63 balls, with seven fours and two sixes to his name, as England posted a fighting 303 for five.

The young Tigers had been unable to qualify for the final of the four-team tournament in which India U-19 A team clinched the title as they handed India U-19 B team by 66 runs on the same day.