Sat Dec 9, 2023 07:39 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 07:48 PM

Young Tigers beat UAE to begin Asia Cup

Sat Dec 9, 2023 07:39 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 07:48 PM
Wicket-keeper Ashiqur Rahman Shibli celebrates a UAE dismissal at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on December 09, 2023. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh began their ACC U-19 Asia Cup campaign with a 61-run victory over the UAE in Dubai on Saturday.

At the ICC Academy Ground, the young Tigers successfully defended a rather modest target of 228 runs, restricting the home side for 167 runs in 47.4 overs as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, courtesy of two four-wicket hauls claimed by skipper Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby and Parvez Rahman Jibon.

Photo: BCB

No. 9 batter Hardik Pai top-scored for the UAE with an unbeaten thirty, but his side were already staring at a defeat, on 116 for seven in 33.3 overs, when he arrived in the middle.

Earlier, Bangladesh made a steady start after asked to bat. Ashikur Rahman Shibli and Jishan Alam stitched 74 runs for the opening stand, but Bangladesh could not capitalise on the momentum once Jishan was out after striking five boundaries for his 56-ball 42.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ashikur tallied team-high 71 off 103 deliveries, smashing three fours and a six, while No. 4 batter Ariful Islam's 22 remained the third-highest score for Bangladesh.

Off-spinner Dhruv Parashar remained the standout UAE bowler, having bagged a six-for while conceding 44 runs from his 9.3 overs.

Batting will remain an area Mahfuzur and his troops will be looking to improve as they take on Japan in their second group game on Monday.

