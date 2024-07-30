Hathurusingha’s ‘different style’ a problem for Tigers?

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon all but laid bare the intricacies of the Tigers' dressing room and the inherent culture of the country's cricket during his press conference on Sunday, admitting that coaching style of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha was a mismatch in Bangladesh's circumstances as he did not give any preferential treatment to star players.

Hathurusingha in the past had differences with the likes of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad in his first stint and his second stint has seen him falling out with Tamim Iqbal.

"I agree that his [Hathurusingha] man management style and communication is totally different. His biggest problem is his difficulty in adjusting to our country's culture," the BCB president said on Hathurusingha, whose contract will run till the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

"He doesn't give anyone special consideration, which is a big problem. In our country, you have to give some [special consideration]… especially for our more experienced players. But I didn't hear any complaint from the rest of the [T20] World Cup squad and most of them praised him," he said.

When the BCB appointed Hathurusingha for a second stint, despite the ungainly manner in which the Sri Lankan had left the Bangladesh job in 2017, they were hoping he would act as a strict disciplinary, like he had done in his first stint.

However, now there appears to be mixed feelings following two failed World Cup campaigns.

"When he came [for the first time] and we interviewed him, I understood that he is a very strict person, like a strict principle. I felt it was important to bring discipline," Nazmul said on Hathurusingha's appointment in 2014 which was the precursor for his reappointment.

"His analysis and planning were also brilliant. He would plan which ball we should use on what type of wicket against which opponent. We got success at that time and were happy with him," he added.

After falling back on proven methods, the BCB has now come to the realisation that cricket has moved onto a different plateau from 2014-2017 and the sluggish pitches used for short-term success at that time have directly contributed to current batting problems.

But man management appears to be crux of the issue now and Papon said that players now have a different outlook on coaches after working under Steve Rhodes and Russell Domingo.

"Later when Hathurusingha arrived it was difficult for him to adjust and I am not denying it. I think the board should have been more involved and have more communication with the players and understand the players," he said, suggesting the BCB has a culture and management style issue to solve.