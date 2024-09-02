Hasan first Bangladesh Test pacer to pick fifer against Pakistan

Hasan Mahmud became the first Bangladesh fast-bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the longer format, achieving the milestone during the second Test's fourth day in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The 24-year-old pacer, who had previously played only two Tests, also completed his maiden five-fer in this format.

Hasan, who took two wickets overnight to help his side reduce the hosts to 9-2 in the second innings, secured his first success on the fourth day when he removed Mohammad Rizwan (43).

The dismissal brought relief to the Bangladesh camp, as Rizwan and Salman Agha had put up a partnership of 55 runs for the seventh wicket.

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud (R) tosses the ball as he celebrates after taking his fifth wicket of Pakistan's Mir Hamza during the fourth day of the second and last Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 2, 2024. Photo: AFP

The seamer then wasted no time in dismissing Mohammad Ali (zero) with the very next ball, before wrapping up the Pakistan innings by removing Mir Hamza (four) in the second slip.

Bangladesh were thus set a target of 185 runs to win the second Test and whitewash Pakistan in the series.

Bangladeshi bowlers had previously claimed five-fers against Pakistan a total of six times in Tests, but all these feats were achieved by their spinners. Taijul Islam and Mohammad Rafique claimed five-fers twice against Pakistan, while Shakib Al Hasan and Mehedi Hasan Miraz took one each.

Meanwhile, Hasan's bowling figures of 5-43 against Pakistan are the best by a Bangladesh pacer in any format against the Asian side.

Earlier, pacer Mustafizur Rahman's bowling performance of 5-75 against Pakistan during the 2019 ICC World Cup at Lord's was the only time a Bangladeshi seamer had achieved a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in any format, before Hasan's latest achievement on Monday.