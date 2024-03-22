Cricket
FACTBOX: BANGLADESH-SRI LANKA TEST SERIES

PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Bangladesh host Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series starting on Friday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The second Test will start from March 30 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

1.    Bangladesh are yet to win a Test against Sri Lanka at home.

2.    In 24 Tests against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh lost 18, and drew 5, with their only win against the opponents coming back in 2017 in Colombo.

3.    Bangladesh's two-match Test series, beginning with the first match in Sylhet today, will be part of the latest cycle of the World Test Championship. The Tigers are currently fourth in the standings with one win and one loss from two matches.

4.    This will only be the third Test to be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. In the first Test at this venue, Bangladesh suffered a 151-run loss against Zimbabwe in 2018. However, the Tigers recorded a memorable 150-run win over New Zealand in the other game here last year in November.

