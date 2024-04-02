Cricket
Tue Apr 2, 2024 11:31 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 11:39 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Chandimal leaves Chattogram Test due to family emergency

Dinesh Chandimal
Dinesh Chandimal. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Sri Lankan batter Dinesh Chandimal has withdrawn from the ongoing Chattogram Test against Bangladesh and left for Sri Lanka due to a 'family medical emergency', informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today.

Chandimal, who made 59 in the first innings and nine in the second innings, returned home on the fourth day of the match but his absence is unlikely to have any impact on the match as the Tigers have been set an improbable 511-run target to win with over five sessions remaining in the match.

In their statement, the SLC didn't specify the exact reason behind Chandimal leaving abruptly but expressed their support to the player and requested that the public respect his and his family's privacy.

 

Related topic:
cricketBangladesh v Sri Lanka Test seriesDinesh Chandimal
