Cricket
Star Sports Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 08:54 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 08:55 PM

Cricket
BCL

East Zone eye win over Central on final day

East Zone are 41 runs away from sealing a victory over Central Zone in their second round game of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) after the end of the third day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Chasing a small target of 149, East Zone ended the day on 108 for 3 with Amite Hasan and Shamim Hossain not out on 40 and 37 respectively.

Earlier in the day, Central zone took a first innings lead of 23 runs after bundling out East Zone for 257.

But courtesy of Nayeem Ahmed's four-wicket haul and pacer Khaled Ahmed's three wickets, East Zone bounced back brilliantly, bundling out Central Zone for just 125 runs in 38.2 overs.

At the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, North Zone posted 277 for 3 in their second innings and are leading by 253 runs against South Zone after the third day.

Abdullah Al Mamun is 13 runs shy of his second first-class ton as the right-hander will resume the final day on 87 off 217 deliveries while Akbar Ali was not out on 62 off 84 balls.

 

Earlier, South Zone took a first innings lead of 24 runs by posting 243 in reply to North Zone's 219.

 

Related topic:
cricketBangladesh Cricket League (BCL)
